Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 5.08 pm April 01 2019, 5.08 pm

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has widespread its superheroes across the globe and enjoys a crazy fan following. From Iron Man to Hulk, Thor to Black Panther and Deadpool to Captain America, the list is never-ending. The last Marvel outing to hit the big screens was Captain Marvel. Now, fans await the release of Avengers: Endgame, like crazy. Earlier, we had reported that Avengers: Endgame's co-director and one half of the popular Russo Brothers – Joe Russo – will be arriving in Mumbai, India, for a fan event and to launch the Indian Marvel Anthem which has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Now, Joe has landed in Mumbai and before his big day, we spotted him hanging out with AR Rahman.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Joe Russo and with his family were snapped post a dinner hosted by AR Rahman in Bandra. While Joe was the first one to exit, AR Rahman left a little later. Well, the paparazzi is equally excited, as did the fans. Isn’t it great to see East bonding with the West? We think, yes. Meanwhile, on the 1st of April, Joe Russo will be interacting with his fans in an event, wherein he will be hosting an Ask Me Anything session.

Apart from that, Joe will also launch Marvel’s Indian anthem. Interestingly, AR Rahman has penned the song for the Indian Marvel fans in three different languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. A proud and exciting moment for all of us indeed! Prior to his trip, Joe had expressed his delight on visiting India. He said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response 'Avengers: Infinity War' received in India, and cannot wait for you to see 'Avengers: Endgame'. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon.”

Avengers: Endgame will make it to the big screens in India on April 26, 2019.