Avengers Endgame: Do you know what went into the making of the Hindi version of the film?

Abhishek Singh April 26 2019, 8.51 pm April 26 2019, 8.51 pm

The wait for the most awaited film of the year Avengers: Endgame finally ended as it released worldwide on April 26. Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2018, had the audiences on the edge of their seat and left them craving for more. For almost a year, the fans waited to know the future of the Avengers who were fighting the powerful Thanos. In the meantime, we came across many fan theories that claimed what could happen next in the film. Now that the film is finally out, we can watch the film and get to know what exactly happens in the film. But did you know that the makers have also come up with the Hindi version of Avengers: Endgame? Interestingly, not all the actors who dubbed for the film were shown in the film.

The Marvel superhero franchise is a hit with the audiences as Avengers: Infinity War went on to make around 230-250 crores at the Indian box office. One of the major contributors to the big collection was the Hindi version of the film. This time too, the makers wanted to encash on the buzz around the film with the aim to reach out to a maximum number of audiences and thus released the Hindi version. Despite dubbing for the film, some of our actors couldn’t watch the entire film and had to wait and watch the film on April 26 with us. We interacted with a few of the actors who told us what went into the making of the film.

Rajesh Khattar as Iron Man

The veteran actor has been part of the industry for quite some time and is the voice of Tony Stark aka Iron Man for quite some time. “Giving my voice as Tony Stark is fun as he is one of the liveliest characters off all the Marvel superheroes. Without giving any spoilers, I would say that Iron man plays a very important in the film and that fans will be spellbound with the story line of the film. I saw the whole film while dubbing it and for me, it’s the best film I have ever seen and I hope to see such good quality of cinema in the coming days."

Rohit Roy as Star Lord

The actor has been the voice of Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy era and stated that he enjoyed dubbing for the film. “I have been a superhero fan since my childhood and then now as a grown up when I am getting to lend my voice as Star Lord, it feels amazing. Unfortunately, the makers had to guard any leaks so I was only showed my portions of the film and I am looking forward to the film. There were few calls for private screenings but I want to watch the film in theatre with the audiences to get the real feel of the cinema and also experience fan’s reaction as well.”

Ninad Kamat as Thanos

Remember the cocky lawyer from Lage Raho Munnabhai who gives false hopes to the senior citizens with a promise to get their bungalow back but Muna pushes him to a corner with his vinamrata? That became one of the best scenes of the film.“This has happened for the first time that an actor has dubbed for two characters in a single Disney film and I was quite lucky. I have dubbed for Rocket and Thanos in the film. While voicing for Rocket was quite simple, for Thanos I had to give voice from the base and I am not kidding it was difficult. Though I have got to see the film in bit and pieces, I will be watching the film overall once again to get the feel of it. I have grown up in an era where for us superheroes were only Superman and Spiderman but now we are exposed to a whole new generation of superheroes.”

Gaurav Chopra as Thor

Actor Gaurav Chopra has been the voice of Thor for two movies “Thor stands out from the rest of the superheroes as he is a God. Though in Hindi, I have to maintain his character’s authenticity and have to make sure that I don’t just translate from English to Hindi but I also contribute something from my end. ”

Sahil Vaid as Ant-Man

Remember Varun Dhawan’s best friend Somdev from Badrinath Ki Dulhania? Sahil will be giving his voice to Paul Rudd’s character of Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame. “I have grown up in an era where superheroes were only in comics but growing up we have many. By the time I made my mark in Bollywood, all the characters were already taken by others and I only had Ant-Man to play on screen who just like me had made a mark recently. The makers wanted to show only a limited portion of the film to me to maintain their privacy and no leak policy but I was lucky as I got to see almost major portions of the film. But I will still go ahead and watch the Hindi version of the film in the theatre. ”

Well now that the film is finally out, we should watch it no matter #WhateverItTakes.