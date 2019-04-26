Avengers Endgame: Ishaan Khattar's father Rajesh Khattar and Iron Man are connected, here's how

Abhishek Singh April 26 2019, 8.51 pm April 26 2019, 8.51 pm

Cricket and Bollywood are religiously followed in our country. In the last few years, we have seen a drastic change in the trend and Hollywood films are making an impact on Indian viewers. Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2018, was one of the biggest films of last year. This year we will have the final part of the film, Avengers: Endgame as the most awaited and the biggest film of the year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to Indians. Probably why they are releasing the Hindi version of the film! Avengers: Endgame in Hindi will see Ishaan Khattar’s father, actor Rajesh Khattar lend his voice to Iron Man’s character in the film. We recently got in touch with the actor who shared his experience of giving his voice to Iron Man.

Who is your favourite Avengers character?

Ahh…you know who it has to be Iron Man of course. I grew up in an era where superheroes only existed in comic books but now we have the entire Marvel superheroes who are out there to save the universe from Thanos. I was initially not aware who Black Panther is, who the Guardians of the Galaxy are, but I was educated in the process. I know a bit about others while I was introduced while doing my research, but Tony Stark is my favourite one.

What makes Iron Man stand out from the rest of the superheroes in Avengers team?

Iron Man stands out of all the heroes because of his own personal human story and a very unique background from where he comes from. You have not had a superhero who is a billionaire, an industrialist and who has made loads of money but still has taken the onus to save the world all on himself. He is very human, he is not like others who have superpowers but that doesn’t stop him from going all out to save the world in danger. He has a golden heart with a pun intended attitude with a mix of sarcasm which we can always see on screen. So Tony Stark is one unique character, he is sharp, he is witty which we have seen till date on the silver screen.

Did you get an opportunity to watch the film while dubbing?

I was lucky enough to watch the entire film while dubbing. Without giving out any spoilers and all seen and done, iron man’s character was the longest one in the Avengers: Infinity War, in this film (Avengers: Endgame), his character plays a lengthy role and I needed to understand the craft and I did request that I would want to watch entire film and they did understand my requirement to watch the entire film and then dub for it. Normally the norm is that you only get to see your character while dubbing and normally the artists themselves are not interested in watching the entire film but I had to see the film to give my best.

How much do you see Avengers: Endgame make at the Indian box office?

I guess Endgame will have the highest opening a film has ever seen till date on planet Earth. The previous one made somewhat around 230 crores, this one will surely make 500 crores. Mark my words the opening day collection including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will make around 50-60 crore on day 1 itself.