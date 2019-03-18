Avengers Endgame: Tony Stark's presence in the trailer was only to fool fans?

As we are eagerly waiting for Avengers: Endgame, one of the most anticipated releases of 2019 to hit the theaters in coming days, the whole world is busy putting their brains together to figure out what happens in the film. Avengers: Infinity War which released last year kept the audiences at the edge of their seats and since then fans have been thinking and making theories as to what happens to the Avengers in the second part. The latest teaser gives assures us that Tony Stark is back to Earth but what if we have been fooled by the makers?

Reportedly, in the first teaser of Avengers: Endgame, we see Tony Stark and Nebula in their spaceship floating in the space. However, a theory, which is doing rounds of the internet, states that this may just be a trick. As per the theory, Tony is back on Earth and can be seen joining the others in their quantum realm outfits. But what if we have been fooled? In vengers: Infinity War trailer we saw Hulk join the other heroes in the Battle of Wakanda. But later we realised that Hulk never shows up for the battle at all in the movie.

This makes us wonder why the makers decided to reveal the big mystery that Tony Stark is back on Earth in the trailer itself. So it could be that Tony is still floating in the space and will never join the Avengers for their trip to the Quantum Realm. Or is he back to Earth for real? Guess we will have to wait for the movie to know the truth.