Avengers: Endgame's pre-release ticket figures will blow your mind

Abhishek Singh April 22 2019, 11.25 pm

The wait for one of the most awaited films of the year Avengers: Endgame is finally coming to an end as it's slated to release worldwide this week. For one whole year, fans from around the world have been living with many theories related to the film and now they're just days away from witnessing reality. In 2017 when Avengers: Infinity War released, no one realised that the concluding part of the film would be one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Looking at the buzz, the makers decided to have an advance booking of the film and there too it has made history. Early booking details reveal that the film is an absolute sell-out.

Reportedly, as the tickets of Avengers: Endgame were made available to the public online, it was lapped out. We contacted the BookMyShow team to get an idea on the number of tickets sold by them and an official statement released states that the film has seen a record number of advance booking, a figure they have never seen in history. “A record advance ticket sale with 1 million tickets sold in just over a day, Avengers: Endgame becomes the fastest film to have sold a million advance tickets on BookMyShow,” the statement read.

In a statement issued by Carnival Cinemas, Vice President Programming Rahul Kadbet said that the film will make a record-breaking weekend collection. "Around 2.25 lacs ticket has been sold which is about 74% of the capacity for weekend. We have 1000+ shows per day for the movie. The expected weekend is going to be more than 160crs which will be a record opening for a Hollywood film in India. In 100 plus cities. Max tickets sold in Delhi NCR and Mumbai regions. English to regional languages advance booking is 55:45," Kadbet's statement read.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan thinks that the latest offering from the Russo Brothers will break many records. “While last Avengers made around 225 crores, this one (Avengers: Endgame) is expected to do collection between 300-350 crore. Exhibitors are very much excited about the film, be it single screens or multiplexes, everyone wants to screen the film. Normally Hollywood films avoid releasing their films in 2K screens but with Disney backing the film, if they decide to release the film in 2K screens, you can see the film have an opening of about 45-50 crore on day 1,” he said.

Going by the numbers, we can surely say that the film will have a bumper opening day collection. Not just in India, the film also broke pre-release records in the US by reportedly selling more tickets than previous Marvel films Captain Marvel and Infinity War combined. Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner and others in pivotal roles.