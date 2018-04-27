home/ entertainment

Is the ambitious Avengers: Infinity War cinematic brilliance or just all hype?

First published: April 27, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Updated: April 27, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is here with 22 superheroes taking on supervillain Thanos. The promotions for the film have successfully created immense buzz and enticed fans to head to the theater. The massive fan-following for the franchise has ensured that no other big banner film will be hitting the screens this weekend. The film is a buildup of a decade of Marvel-mania in which all the superheroes of the Universe are united by a common enemy. But does the craze add-up on screen or is it all fanatics. Let’s find out.

Rajeev Masand

It is overstuffed and overlong, but there’s so much going on you’ll barely notice.

Hindustan Times

Despite being more bloated than any other Marvel movie, Infinity War’s strengths lie in the relationships that we’ve developed, over 10 years, with these characters - and the relationships they’ve formed with each other.

Scroll

Avengers: Infinity War is relentless action and entertainment, packed with super-heroes, super-heroines, superpowers and a super cliffhanger.

Raja Sen

Infinity War is positively suffocated with superheroes, and at some point, a point that claims to matter, I lost count.

Indian Express

As Thanos sits with “glorious sunshine” playing on his face — a sad fellow eventually after getting what he wanted — the second part of this cinematic battle is already on the drawing board somewhere. When they said ‘Infinity War’, they weren’t joking.

SHOW MORE
tags:

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All