Is the ambitious Avengers: Infinity War cinematic brilliance or just all hype?

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is here with 22 superheroes taking on supervillain Thanos. The promotions for the film have successfully created immense buzz and enticed fans to head to the theater. The massive fan-following for the franchise has ensured that no other big banner film will be hitting the screens this weekend. The film is a buildup of a decade of Marvel-mania in which all the superheroes of the Universe are united by a common enemy. But does the craze add-up on screen or is it all fanatics. Let’s find out.

It is overstuffed and overlong, but there’s so much going on you’ll barely notice.

Despite being more bloated than any other Marvel movie, Infinity War’s strengths lie in the relationships that we’ve developed, over 10 years, with these characters - and the relationships they’ve formed with each other.Avengers: Infinity War is relentless action and entertainment, packed with super-heroes, super-heroines, superpowers and a super cliffhanger.Infinity War is positively suffocated with superheroes, and at some point, a point that claims to matter, I lost count.As Thanos sits with “glorious sunshine” playing on his face — a sad fellow eventually after getting what he wanted — the second part of this cinematic battle is already on the drawing board somewhere. When they said ‘Infinity War’, they weren’t joking.