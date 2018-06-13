Avengers: Infinity War grosses $2 billion worldwide, becomes the fourth film to do so

The hugely successful Avengers: Infinity War that has taken the world by storm has achieved another feat. The movie has grossed the $2 billion mark worldwide and has become the fourth movie to do so.

On Tuesday, the Walt Disney Co. announced that the movie reached the mark on Monday, seven weeks post the opening. The other three movies in the $2 billion club are Titanic, Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Indeed, a huge ace up their cap!

If we speak of the collections in the US and Canada, then Avengers: Infinity War stands at the fifth spot with $656.1 million. The movie which got an opening of $257.7 million in the domestic market set a new record from the beginning.

Infinity War has also emerged to earn the highest pre-release ticket sales for any superhero movie ever on the online ticket booking site, Fandango. Reportedly, Infinity War raced ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron’s pre-release sales by 1000%. In India, the movie has become the most successful Hollywood film ever.

A sequel to Infinity Wars is scheduled to hit the big screens in May next year.