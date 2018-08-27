Awe director Prashanth Varma announces his next and here are some deets

Veteran Telugu actor Dr. Rajasekhar will be teaming up with Prasanth Varma, the director who delivered the terrific psychological experimental flick Awe earlier this year. Awe had the likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra and Nithya Menen in the lead and was a mind-bender which gained wholesome acceptance from the audience.

This new film would be an investigative thriller and has been titled Kalki, with the tagline ‘Investigation Begins’. The story will be set in Telangana in the year 1983.

Kalki is an ambitious project being produced by C. Kalyan, Shivani Rajasekhar and Shivathmika Rajasekhar. Presented by Shivani Shivathmika Movies, the name of the production house is ‘Happy Movies’.

An exciting motion poster of the film was launched on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Pournami. The makers also announced that the shooting will start from September. The rest of the cast and crew details will be announced soon.Dr. Rajasekhar tasted big success with PSV Garuda Vega last year. It was a spy thriller which got rave reviews and respectable numbers at the box-office. His collaboration with the young Prasanth Varma promises to produce an interesting film. Let’s wait and watch what they come up with.