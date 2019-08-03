Abhishek Singh August 03 2019, 4.03 pm August 03 2019, 4.03 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the best phase of his career. After Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho in 2018 and Article 15 in 2019, there seems to be no stopping for him. The actor is flooded with work and recently he was in Lucknow where he was shooting for director Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The makers of the film recently wrapped a three-month-long schedule and it looks like Ayushmann missed being with his family especially wife Tahira Kashyap. Post reuniting with his wife after long, Ayushmann penned a heartfelt post for his better-half.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared a picture of Tahira where she is seen sitting on her knees looking for something in her jacket. Writing about the picture, Ayushmann said, "I don’t know what she is looking for, I guess it’s the house keys or it’s me who was lost for a couple of months". The Vicky Donor actor, in the end, stated that he is finally with his wife after three months and is happy to be with her.

While Ayushmann was busy shooting for the film in Lucknow which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Tahira had taken their children to London for a short vacation. Because of which, the actor missed his family and couldn’t spend time with them.