Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the best phase of his career. After Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho in 2018 and Article 15 in 2019, there seems to be no stopping for him. The actor is flooded with work and recently he was in Lucknow where he was shooting for director Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The makers of the film recently wrapped a three-month-long schedule and it looks like Ayushmann missed being with his family especially wife Tahira Kashyap. Post reuniting with his wife after long, Ayushmann penned a heartfelt post for his better-half.
Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared a picture of Tahira where she is seen sitting on her knees looking for something in her jacket. Writing about the picture, Ayushmann said, "I don’t know what she is looking for, I guess it’s the house keys or it’s me who was lost for a couple of months". The Vicky Donor actor, in the end, stated that he is finally with his wife after three months and is happy to be with her.
Don’t know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months. @tahirakashyap ❤️
While Ayushmann was busy shooting for the film in Lucknow which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Tahira had taken their children to London for a short vacation. Because of which, the actor missed his family and couldn’t spend time with them.
Looking upto her brother just for posing I guess 😄🙈 where do they get this from! #exploringworldontheirown #posers #pouters #fishface #matchingoutfits #😍😍 #brothersisterlove
In an interview earlier, Tahira revealed spoke about her relationship and said, "I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss! We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is."Read More