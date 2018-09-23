image
Monday, September 24th 2018
English
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on wife's battle with cancer

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on wife's battle with cancer

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 23 2018, 8.40 pm
back
AndhadhunAngelina JoileAyushmann KhurranaBadhaai HoBollywoodEntertainmentInstagram. Twitterirfan khanSonali Bendre NeneTahira Kashyap
nextJayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!
ALSO READ

AndhaDhun: Would you go far as Ayushmann Khurrana to prep for a role of a blind pianist?

Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana all set to repeat history, but with a twist

AndhaDhun motion poster: Ayushmann Khurrana brings an intriguing twist to being sightless