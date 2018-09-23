Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on wife's battle with cancer

On Saturday Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shocked everyone when she revealed that she was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer. Tahira took to social media and shared her health update. Now, Ayushmann has shared a health update on Twitter and called his wife a warrior princess and everyone is heaving a sigh of relief post the update.

Thanks for your wishes & support. Last 7 days have been tough but we have decided to have a happy life state & fight this challenge. Im proud of my warrior princess @tahira_k. We look forward to kick some ass with my upcoming releases in Oct & her debut film as a director in Feb. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 22, 2018

The actor who is juggling between promotions of his two new films, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho heaved a sigh of relief post his wife’s operation on Saturday. He revealed that the last few days have been tough for him but now all is well. He also shared the news about Tahira’s debut film as a director which will be out in February 2019 and we are excited for it.

Referring to Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who had a double mastectomy to reduce her breast cancer risk, Tahira wrote: "The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)." Tahira Kashyap dedicated the post to awareness, self love and resilience.

Tahira isn't the only one from B-town to be hit by the Big C. Very recently Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre too revealed they are fighting the deadly disease.