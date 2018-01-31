Ayushmann Khurrana sticks to his small town boy role in Badhaai Ho

Boy-next-door star Ayushmann Khurrana is keeping up with his small town boy roles. As the star gets ready to shoot for yet another such film titled Badhaai Ho, he may well be on his way to maintaining his hit streak that came last year with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The star started shoot for his new film on Jan 30.

The movie being produced by Junglee Pictures is his second collaboration with the house. He is all glee over his next and in an earlier interview, the actor expressed his excitement over the new project, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining."

The actor has been cast opposite Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra who told The Indian Express about the change in genre of her role, "I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively, it won't be anything rigorous. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one."

Khurrana started preparation for the film in January but he already seems to be bonding well with the crew of the film. He often takes time off to share snippets from the set. He recently praised the cinematographer of the film, Sanu Varghese for his doodling skills, even sharing a few of them.

Sometime ago the star had done a similar thing with director Amit Sharma. He took to Twitter to flaunt his new low undercut prescribed by the director. Despite being a fashionista himself, Khurrana seems to be not shy to take opinion of others.

Tried a new look, a low undercut for Badhaai Ho. With my director Amit Sharma aka @CinemaPuraDesi. This guy is über stylish and has given me a character who’s urban in his workspace and desi at home. Watch this space for more. #BadhaaiHo pic.twitter.com/Lv38odcXwS — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 19, 2018

The release date of the film is yet to be announced but Khurrana is making sure his fans imprint on his love for Badhaai Ho.