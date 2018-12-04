Ayushmann Khurrana’s throwback picture will take you back to your college days

The Hindi film industry is majorly ruled by big stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others. But in recent times, the new age actors have given these well-established actors a run for their money with their power-packed performances and box office domination. Ayushmann Khurrana is one such star. The actor with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadun and his recent release Badhaai Ho has proved that he is here to stay. But that wasn’t the case when Ayushmann was in college.

The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a picture from his college days. Firstly, it is hard to believe that it’s Ayushmann in the picture as he is seen in a geeky avatar and a French beard. The caption on the post reads, “Shayad college ka aakhri din tha. Aur aane waali zindagi ke liye sabhi ne kuch na kuch soch rakha tha. Par maine apne liye kuch nahi socha tha. No really I mean it.”

Well Ayushmann, we bet you are now proud of yourself with the kind of fame and name you have achieved for yourself with all the hard work. The actor has made a mark for himself in Bollywood with mere talent and hard work.On the work front, Ayushmann has begun shooting for a yet another interesting venture titled Dream Girl which also stars Pyaar ka Punchnama fame actress Nushrat Bharucha and is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji motion pictures.