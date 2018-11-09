Baahubali fans rejoice! Netflix to present a spin off of the series

Baahubali, SS Rajamouli's epic action drama series, came to an end with the franchise's second edition in 2017. Baahubali 2 was a mammoth success and went on to smash every possible record made in Indian cinema before. Rajamouli had made it clear that there would be no Baahubali 3. But Netflix is giving fans a reason to rejoice! They are soon to come up with a spin-off of the series.

“It’s a prequel to both films. It will take fans into the backstories of the characters from the films, and we’ll also be introducing new characters," said producer Prasad Devineni.

Among the cast will be Mrunal Thakur, essaying Shivagami. Actor Rahul Bose will be portraying Skandadasa. Atul Kulkarni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Anup Soni are also on board.

“I knew I wanted to play Sivagami because she’s a strong girl. I don’t know if I’ll ever be a hero in real life, but this gave me the opportunity to play one on screen. I have played a victim in the past, but this character is something else. She is so confident, fierce and I’m so fortunate," said Mrunal, who was to make her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. But now with allegations of sexual harassment against director Vikas Bahl, none knows whether the film is going to work out.

There's more to the show beyond an interesting line of actors. The final action sequence was shot by none other than Rajamouli himself. We can look forward to similar massive sets, epic action sequences and an extraordinarily royal execution.

The producers also emphasise that they've kept in mind the global audience, many of whom might not have watched either of the films but will want to discover them after watching the show.