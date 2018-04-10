‘Bacche Ki Jaan’ from 102 Not Out will get you grooving

The latest song from Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 not Out was dropped on April 10 and it has given fans yet another reason to get excited about the film. The song named Bacche Ki Jaan is a fun medley of the unique father-son relationship to be seen on screen between the stars

Sung by celebrated playback singer Arijit Singh, the song brings alive the quirky feel of the films showing a 102-year-old father and an older than him in terms of spirit son. At the beginning of the song, Bachchan jokingly asks Kapoor to pen a love letter to his wife. The song follows the struggle of his weighed down by age 75-year-old son. The song yet again highlights moments of fun shown in the trailer with a football kicking, prank playing and dancing old father.

“It showcases the fun bond between a father and son. You will see Mr. Bachchan at his mischievous best, trying to play around with his not-so-fun son, Rishi Kapoor. Arijit gives the song a magical spin. I can assure that 'Bachche Ki Jaan' is going to become part of your life and you will catch yourself singing it every now and then,” director Umesh Shukla told Times of India.

He further added, “Arijit's voice was apt for the song and the situation. And it was fitting with Mr. Bachchan's character in the film who believes in living life to the fullest."

The movie will hit screens on May 4.