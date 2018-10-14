Badhaai Ho gets a new release date, to have a premature release, Deets Inside

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer, Badhaai Ho, has got a new release date. The film will see the lead actors share screen space for the first time and the trailer has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to inform about the change in the film’s release date. The film will now be released a day before. Instead of October 19, the film will release on October 18.

On a lighter note, looks like just like the theme of the film it has got a premature release date. The makers certainly want to cash in on the Dussehra weekend and the buzz the film’s first look has created. Probably why they decided to release the film on October 18, which is a Thursday. The makers want to make the most of the festive season and utilise the weekend space.

Talking about the film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann and Sanya with veterans Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who will be playing Ayushmann’s parents in the film.