BAFTA Awards 2018: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins big

The British Bafta Awards were held on Sunday, February 18 and crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home five awards including the award for the Best Film. It also won awards for original screenplay and outstanding British film. Frances McDormand was judged Best Actress and Sam Rockwell won the Best Supporting Actor trophy. The awards ceremony was carried out while featuring support for the fight against sexual harassment charges that have rocked Hollywood.

Highlights from a brilliant night celebrating a year of outstanding filmmaking! ✨🏆🤩🥂🎉 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Z2CcVHcgJB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

"Our film is a hopeful one in lots of ways but it’s also an angry one," said Martin McDonagh, writer and director of 'Three Billboards', in his acceptance speech.

Sam Rockwell and Edith Bowman backstage at the #EEBAFTAs discussing collaboration with Martin McDonagh pic.twitter.com/piGu2vGPPQ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Allison Janney talks about her Supporting Actress win and her love of British craft #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jw3aBZd0Nf — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Watch 👀 Guillermo del Toro accepting the Director award for @shapeofwater at the #EEBAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/WWacIb43aS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Frances McDormand praises films that “encourage a longer and broader cultural conversation” in her #EEBAFTAs Leading Actress acceptance speech 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sejswtypm4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

The Shape of Water was the most nominated film but went home with three awards. Director Guillermo Del Toro won the Best Director award while Darkest Hour claimed two awards with Gary Oldman as Best Actor.

“I salute my fellow nominees for your beautiful work” - Gary Oldman (@darkesthour) accepts his award for Leading Actor #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ZkVO0n67bI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Gary Oldman’s role as Churchill in Darkest Hour has won him a Golden Globe, a Bafta and the opportunity to win an Oscar on March 4.

EE Rising Star winner Daniel Kaluuya discusses Jordan Peele's innovative script backstage at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/KDMOYmQhsb — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

“I’m humbled to be among my fellow nominees, these are all amazing actors” - Sam Rockwell accepts the award for Supporting Actor #EEBAFTAs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ElXm9L4GlO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya won the EE Rising Star award – a category which is voted for by the public. The Shape of Water also won Best Original Music. Coco won award for the Best Animated Film while I Am Not Your Negro was judged as the Best Documentary. Among the short films, Cowboy Dave emerged as the winner and Poles Apart won the award for Short Animation. The Handmaiden, won the Best Film award, not in the English language category, while Blade Runner 2049 bagged the Best Visual Effects award.