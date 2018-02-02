BAFTA to repeat Golden Globes black streak at the red carpet

Hollywood united at the Golden Globes by wearing black in unison and now it is set to repeat the streak at the British Academy Film Awards. Top celebrities of the American and British film industry will embrace the colour in support of the Time’s Up movement. All attendees at the award ceremony have been urged to walk down the red carpet in black.

"With BAFTA being the first major film awards ceremony in Europe this year, we feel it is important to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse," said a circular from a collective of UK based female film and television industry leaders.

After the Golden Globe’s black show on the red carpet, the Grammy too saw a message against sexual assault by A-listers walking down with a white rose. Black seems to be the colour of the season, "Wearing black is a strong, unifying and simple statement – a physical and visual representation of our solidarity with people across all industries who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or have been held back due to an imbalance in power. It is also the easiest colour for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in," mentioned the circular.

The show of support from celebrities is being seen as way for “those of us who are privileged enough to have a platform, can use it to raise awareness of the experiences of women beyond our industry, whose experiences are often silenced and marginalised," it added.

With the nomination announcement already made, the BAFTA is truly an event to look forward to.