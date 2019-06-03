Abhishek Singh June 03 2019, 6.10 pm June 03 2019, 6.10 pm

The year 2018 was a disappointing one for Bollywood as many big films tanked at the box office. However, Ayushmann Khurrana's two releases, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, were a hit at the box office. The actor was all geared up to treat his fans with another film and an out-of-the-box subject such as premature balding. Titled Bala, the film has already landed into controversy. An assistant director has staked a claim on the story and the matter has landed in court. Recently, a criminal complaint was filed against Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers of Bala.

Earlier in March, assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra had filed a plagiarism case against the Vicky Donor star, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. Kamal recently filed a criminal complaint under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) against the makers. Chandra alleged that he filed the case after he learnt that despite the case being stuck in court, the makers went ahead with the film’s shooting. “During the last hearing in court, Ayushmann’s lawyer claimed that the makers of the film are currently in the scripting stage and just in two weeks how can they begin the shooting of the film in Kanpur? As I heard about the film going on floor, I decided to file a complaint with the Kanakia police station in Mira Road. As the court is shut because its summer vacations for them and the next hearing is on June 10. The makers will silently shoot major chunk of the film and then appeal in the court that a lot of money is at stake and eventually the verdict will be given in their favour.”

“I will kill myself if I am denied justice in this case. Over the last three months, I have been undergoing treatment for depression. It was my biopic and I have undergone treatment for my baldness and he (Ayushmann) just took over the most important work of my life. Anyone can make a Spiderman or a Superman film but my main hero of the story the plot itself was stolen and here I am left with nothing. I have struggled my way working as an assistant director. I hope I get justice. ” Chandra added.

Here are the copies of the FIR

We got in touch with Ayushmann Khurrana over Chandra’s statement and we are yet to hear from him on this. Chandra revealed that he met the actor first in August 2017 when he was promoting his film Bareli Ki Barfi and narrated the plot of the film and Ayushmann liked the concept. The two were in constant touch over WhatsApp which the actor agreed to in the court. Chandra stated that he was again called in to meet the actor at YRF studios but the meeting couldn’t happen as he was running busy so he left a copy of his story for Ayushmann. Days later, he tried connecting with the actor and his team but no one responded. A few days later, he read in the newspaper that Ayushmann is doing a film based on his concept. “I registered my idea with the Screen Writer’s Association in 2016, on the other hand, Bala’s script is registered in 2018 and I would leave it on you to do the match who’s stating truth and who’s lying.”