Balakrishna takes a breather before the final schedule of NTR's biopic!

After rigorous schedules and shooting sessions, Nandamuri Balakrishna is now taking a break from the shoot of his NTR biopic helmed by Krish. The actor is using this time to campaign before the polls in Telangana, as a part of his political activities. However, the team will be back to business on the 5th of December for the final 20-day schedule of the film.

The NTR biopic will arrive in two parts, titled Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. The shoot for the first part is already complete, with the actor finishing off the dubbing recently as well. Both Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu will hit the screens in the first quarter of 2019, with a release gap of a month between them.

While Vidya Balan essays the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam, the film also has well-known names such as Rana Daggubati, Sumanth, Rakul Preet Singh, Sachin Khedekar and others. Recently, Hansika was brought on board to essay Jayaprada’s character, while Payal Rajput, of RX100 fame, will be doing Jayasudha’s role.

The NTR biopic throws light on the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Balakrishna jointly bankrolls it along with Sai Korrapti and Vishnu Induri.