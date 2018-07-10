Balika Vadhu actress Toral Rasputra legally ends her marriage

Toral Rasputra, popularly known as older Anandi from Balika Vadhu, is undoubtedly one of the most favourite television characters. However, not many would know that the actress, despite battling marital woes in her reel life, had gone through a tough phase in her real life as well. Toral, who had tied the knot with Dhaval, a businessman, in 2012, parted ways with him in 2015. And now, reports have that the couple has legally ended the marriage.

Confirming the same, Toral said, "Yes, we are divorced, but it's been amicable. Despite trying our best, our marriage didn't work out. Things don't always turn out the way we expect. All said and done, luckily, we all are happy and peaceful now. Dhaval and I will always remain good friends,” as reported by TOI.

Reports add that the basic differences between the couple got turned into major issues with time. And hence, they decided to part ways rather than staying together and dragging the marriage on.

Toral Rasputra made her TV debut with the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. After rising to fame with Balika Vadhu, the actress also took up another show titled Mere Sai, a year after Balika Vadhu wrapped up.