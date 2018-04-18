Banita Sandhu may be a debutant but she went the extra mile to perfect her act for October

Actors can go to any length to perfect their act. Be it jumping from cliffs to shedding weight to adding weight, they do it all and much more. Nothing stops them from going the extra mile to bring alive their character. For October debutant, Banita Sandhu, it was the same. She had to chop down her locks for her character Shiuli.

A video shared by the makers of the film shows the emotional moment when Sandhu’s luscious locks were chopped by director Shoojit Sircar. Present in the room was also her co-star Varun Dhawan, who cheered her on. Varun even says on camera how doing it for your first film is a big sacrifice and requires great commitment.

At the beginning of the video we are shown shots of Sandhu lovingly combing her long hair in the film. Later we are taken to the night when she had to cut it off. The crew cheered her on as she remained teary eyed. She then sportingly moves on to say that her hair will be put on auction online. We are further taken along her journey of going close to bald for the role with cropped hair.

Sandhu later shared the video on social media and penned a long post on the journey of giving up her hair for the role of Shiuli. She mentioned that her hair was a means of hiding herself but losing it bared her insecurities. It took her at least three months to get back her confidence and tell her self that her hair did not define her.

October opened to low box office collection but has ever since picked up.