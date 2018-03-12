Barbie adds to its Shero collection on International Womens Day

Barbie is the world’s most recognized doll. Everything Barbie does or portrays, young girls follow, learn and observe. This is why Mattel, its creator has finally realized its responsibility when it comes to shaping minds of young girls. Of late, the toy giant has started rolling out models of Barbie based on real life female influencers. On International Women’s day today, it announced addition of 15 new dolls in its ‘Shero’ and ‘Inspiring Women’ collections.

Ever since her launch 58 years ago, Barbie has had over 150 careers playing different roles. This time however she is modeling real life women who have broken the glass ceiling in their own fields. The names include Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman (US), Chloe Kim, the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal (US), Bindi Irwin, conservationist (Australia), Nicola Adams, the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title (UK), Leyla Piedayesh, knitwear designer (Germany), Yuan Yuan Tan, prima ballerina of the San Francisco Ballet (China), Xiaotong Guan, actress (China), Martyna Wojciechowska, journalist and explorer (Poland), Sara Gama, soccer champion (Italy), Hélène Darroze, two Michelin-star chef (France), Hui Ruoqi, Olympic gold medalist in volleyball (China) and Nicola Adams, OBE, boxing champion (UK). These are joined by other sportswomen in the field which were launched previously like Olympic fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad (USA), film director Ava Duvernay (USA), gymnastic champion Gabby Douglas (USA), ballerina Misty Copeland (USA), model Ashley Graham (USA) and others.

In its women who inspire collection, Frida Kahlo, artist (Mexico), Amelia Earhart, aviation pioneer (USA) and Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and physicist (USA) have been added. These dolls come at a time when girls who are yet to form their ideas about the world are told that they can be more than just pretty. That their roles can go beyond being mothers, daughters, wives, girlfriends and sisters.