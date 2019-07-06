Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 1.36 pm July 06 2019, 1.36 pm

The digital space, undoubtedly, is on a rise with each passing day. Making its presence felt in the Indian market, streaming giant Netflix has been concentrating on changing the spectrum of digital movie-viewing in India. Some of Netflix India's originals include Vicky Kaushal's Love Per Square Feet and Radhika Apte's Lust Stories, which were all well-received. Not just this, Netflix even came up with gripping series like Ghoul and Sacred Games starring some prominent faces from Bollywood, which was also loved by fans across. That being said, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix series titled, Bard of Blood. The series is to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The first motion poster of the same just dropped online and it's the glimpse we all were waiting for.

The clip is of few seconds and sees Emraan Hashmi as Kabir Anand, wearing a war gear. Going by the video, the episodes of the series will make its way on Netflix from September 27. Emraan shared the motion poster and captioned it as, "He doesn't exist, so you can. Coming soon, only on @NetflixIndia." The series is touted to be based on debutant author Bilal Siddiqi’s book by the same name and emphasises on the subject of global terrorism. Apart from Emraan playing the key role, the series is infused with quite a kick-ass cast. It includes Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhail Nayyar, Danish Hussain, Amit Bimrot, Akshat R Chopra and Ajay Mahendru.

Have a look at the motion poster featuring Emraan Hashmi below: