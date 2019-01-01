Bard of Blood, Good Omens, Sacred Games 2 and more awaits you in 2019!

Happy New Year! As we've ushered in the last of the 'teen' years, 2019, one thing will remain constant and that is binge-watching shows! Last year, we saw some amazing shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Sacred Games' production value put half of Bollywood to shame. Ghoul's cinematography got everyone talking and Kenny Sebastian had everyone pick up a guitar (me included)! So we've curated a list of web-series to watch out for in 2019 that promise to be absolutely binge-able. Stock your kitchen with your favourite drinks and snacks cause your 2019 weekends are booked!

Based on the 2015 bestseller of the same name, this series chronicles the life of a RAW agent-turned-professor life after several spay agencies get on his case. Bard of Blood will be available on Netflix, as an Original, with eight episodes. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari and Sobhita Dhulipala.

This six-part series will be available on Amazon Prime. Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, this show comes from the literary dream team of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The latter serves as show-runner and will write all six episodes.

A poster for the series reveals that fans will be able to binge this one on the 4 July, on Netflix. Stranger Things season 3 comes from creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The main cast consists of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Wolfhard, Bobby Brown, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

Not many details are about known about the 5th season of Black Mirror except for the fact that Black Mirror's interactive film, Bandersnatch, delayed its release. Makers of the show believe that the 5th season with surely hit Netflix in 2019.

This first Indian Original by Netflix sent shockwaves to the industry with a stellar script. While the date of the second season is yet to be announced, one thing we know: the worst is yet to come!