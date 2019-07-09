Abhishek Singh July 09 2019, 9.44 pm July 09 2019, 9.44 pm

Bollywood is one of the busiest film making industries of the world. More than 1000 movies are produced and churned out in a year and the number with each year only seems to be growing. With the rise in the number of films releasing every year, films clashing on the same day are a common sight. Whenever two films clash, one film is bound to be affected. 2019 is no different as this Independence Day, we will see three majors clash at the box office as Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, John Abraham starrer Batla House and Prabhas starrer Saaho will be releasing on the same date. With three major films releasing on the same date at the box office, we know why John Abraham is ready to lock horns with Akshay and Prabhas.

According to a source close to John Abraham, the actor is very confident about his upcoming film Batla House. The film directed by Nikkhil Advani will be releasing this Independence Day week and will be clashing with other films. But despite knowing it, John Abraham is confident about his film and has asked the makers to be confident and release the film on the given date.

Sources close to the actor have informed in.com why John is confident about the film’s release. “John’s Satyameva Jayate was a hit. Despite clashing with Gold, the film was well received by the audiences and it was one of the biggest hits of the year which saw many films fail badly at the box office. This has given confidence to John and he assured the makers to release the film on Independence Day only no matter which film is up against them.”