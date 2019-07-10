Abhishek Singh July 10 2019, 9.11 pm July 10 2019, 9.11 pm

John Abraham is back with yet another hard-hitting subject Batla House, which will take over the box office in the next month. The Bollywood Hunk had a good 2018, as both his films Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate did well at the box office. Despite releasing with other films, they performed fairly well and were well-received by the audiences. Now, it appears that like other stars, John Abraham, too, has zeroed a festival for all his upcoming films.

On Wednesday, the trailer of Batla House was launched and, like the teaser of the film, its trailer was received positively as well. We all are well aware that the release dates of films are well divided between the stars. While Salman releases his films during Eid, Shah Rukh has his releases in Diwali. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, prefers a Christmas release. At the trailer launch, when John was asked that after dominating the 2018 Independence week, should one assume that the actor, too, has a festive release for himself? To which, John had quite a blunt reply, he asserted saying that 'you can say so'. The actor even went on to add that he has confidence in his film (Batla House) and, further, you never know that the sequel to his another film might release on Independence Day next year.

It won’t be wrong to say that last year’s Independence Day release has given confidence to John. Maybe that's one of the reasons why, despite clashing with two major films that star Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, John isn't really nervous.

With good number of films releasing every year, filmmakers often run out of options and are forced to release their film with another film. This year will be no different as we will see Saaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House clash at the box office. When John was asked about the clash, he had the coolest respond to it and said that he is very good friend's with Akshay and that he admires him so much that he does the same genre of films and even release the film on the same date.