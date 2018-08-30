Batman Day will have DC fans salivating with these gems

The DC Universe will be debuting its digital subscription service soon and it will primarily be a streaming and comic book delivery platform, IGN reports. The service is scheduled to release on Batman Day, which is on 15th September 2018. DC held the live broadcast of their event, DC Universe Live on August 30 and teased a few details of things yet to come.

The first season of Titans will debut on the DC Universe on 12th October, tough it will premiere first at the New York Comic Con 2018 on 3rd October. The live action series will be hosted by Warner Bros Television and the first season will come with 12 episodes. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis on DC Universe.

Members of the DC Universe can watch the first two seasons of Young Justice which starts on 15th September. During the live stream, an unseen clip with Nightwing and Oracle was broadcast for the first time.

The DC Universe will also premiere comics which will put in first appearances of Batman, Superman and also Wonder Woman. According to the report, other comics such as Batman: Gothic, The Authority series, Green Arrow: Year One, Shazam, The New Teen Titans, Identity Crisis, The Batman Adventures, and others will also be available.