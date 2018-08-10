Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer: It's gripping, but what's with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's accent?

It is finally here! The much-awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been launched, and it's quite impressive, at least at first glance. Of course, there are some problems. The film, as we all know talks about power cuts across the country and how the common man is at the mercy of corrupt government officials. Haider actor Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a newbie lawyer, who couldn't give two hoots about his town's troubles with electricity.

However, things change when his close friend, Divyendu Sharma, decides to open a factory. He is in for a shock when the electricity company sends him a bill of Rs 54 lakh. As he is unable to figure out the solution to his problem, he kills himself by taking a dive in the Beas river. This incident brings a change in our protagonist, who decides to drag the electricity company to the court.

While the plot certainly looks interesting, we have some major problems with everybody's accent in the film. We don't want to judge a book by its cover, but, Half Girlfriend actor Shraddha Kapoor has, yet again, failed to up her game. Yami is hardly visible in the trailer, which is another disappointing factor. We wish we got to see more of her.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh who previously helmed Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It's scheduled for a worldwide release on September 21, 2018.

How did you like the trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu? Let us know in the comments below.