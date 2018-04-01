Ben Affleck hits back at being called fat and sad

Hollywood spares none when it comes to body shaming. While actresses bear the most brunt, actors aren’t spared either. The recent to fall prey to it is Argo star Ben Affleck. Over the years the star has been attacked for his assumed sadness but a recent scathing attack against the star made him put out a snarky statement.

Ben Affleck’s is the kind of middle-aged-white-male sadness that the Internet loves to mock—a mocking that depends on a rejection of this sadness, as well as a hedging identification with it. https://t.co/IL3a4UOlbc — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 31, 2018

The comment comes after The New Yorker published an article titled ‘The great Sadness of Ben Affleck’. The article pointed at his not-so-toned body and a phoenix tattoo on his back which the actor had earlier claimed to be temporary and for a shoot. It made comments on the actor’s appearance like “a blue-gray towel is wrapped protectively around his midsection-recalling a shy teen at the local pool,” referring to a recent picture as well as “his gut is pooching” and others.

@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) March 29, 2018

Affleck’s words, “New Yorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos” served the perfect counter to their flaming words. The article traced his ‘sadness’ to his split from wife Jennifer Garner in 2015. It has been three years since then but every bit of loose play on Affleck’s side has been pinned to the divorce. From his unenthusiastic interview during Batman Vs Superman to vaping in his car.

Well. It stands out for sure. Thoughts on #BenAffleck's new Back Tattoo? pic.twitter.com/vr2mrOqZxY — Blame Your Brother (@bybpod) March 21, 2018

The picture shared by New Yorker in the article in Hawaii where Affleck was shooting for Netflix’s Triple Frontier. He was seen in the water with co-stars Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac.