Benedict Cumberbatch gets a huge hike for Doctor Strange 2, may miss out on Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Doctor Strange in the second iteration of the film and this time, with a bigger paycheque. Reports mention that the 42-year actor will be bagging a deal worth £7.4million, which is a bump of £5million from what he was paid for his first outing as Doctor Strange. Now, Cumberbatch is reported to return in Avengers 4, despite Doctor Strange’s death in Infinity War. Avengers 4 is scheduled to release in May 2019. Doctor Strange 2, on the other hand, is expected to hit the cinemas in 2020, which leads us to wonder about the fate of Sherlock.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror that Cumberbatch is a ‘huge player’ in the Marvel universe. While that’s great for Marvel fans, it could spell doom for Sherlock fans as the actor may not have time to shoot for a fifth season. ‘But the nature of the shoot for the sequel means we’re looking at 2020 for the next time we see the sleuth in a full series – if it happens at all,’ said the source.

According to the report, Martin Freeman, who plays the role of Dr Watson in Sherlock, said that he was not consulted on another series. Speaking to Radio Times, Steven Moffat, the co-creator of Sherlock said: “We haven’t got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn’t do it again.”

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the premiere of the new Showtime limited series 'Patrick Melrose' on April 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN

The BBC show which is aired on Netflix is widely appreciated by fans and fifth season is awaited, but it seems like there’s going to be long wait before that happens.