Bengali actor Joy Mukherjee arrested over physically assaulting actress Sayantika Banerjee

Bengali actor Joy Mukherjee, on Saturday, was arrested after allegedly assaulting actress and his former girlfriend Sayantika Banerjee. Followed by an FIR which was lodged at Tollygunge Police Station on Friday night, Kolkata Police arrested him from his South Kolkata residence. He has been booked under IPC sections 279, 341 and 323 for rash driving, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt .

As per reports, Sayantika was returning home from her gym and was accompanied by her brother Amit when Joy stopped them and tried to drag her out of the car. When Amit tried to intervene, he was manhandled too. Later in the night, Sayantika's father lodged a police complaint.

Sayantika and Joy were in a live-in relationship for close to a decade but did not have a sweet ending. In a conversation with a TV channel, Joy's brother claimed that the former couple had invested together in a flat and had to pay Rs 30 lakh each. However, Sayantika only paid Rs 5 lakh.

"I have been trying to get in touch with her to sort certain issues but she has not been responding. It is not how it is being projected by them in the media. I really don't intend to talk about it publicly. I am not like those who indulge in such acts to seek publicity." Joy said, after he was produced at Alipore Court.