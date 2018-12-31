Best of 2018: Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jatin Sarna's Netflix anthem is too epic to be missed!

2018 has clearly been the year for Netflix India. The streaming giant has entertained us with a series of hit shows like Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghoul and the latest release Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. What’s not to miss is its obsession with Radhika Apte. Netflix has shown us the actor like never before. As the year is about to end so the site has come with a hilarious video showcasing its best of the year. The short compilation video has Anil Kapoor, Jatin Sarna and Vicky Kaushal rapping away as they take us through the epic moments of Netflix India.

The video features Bunty (Jatin Sharma) from Sacred Games and our favourite, Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) from the insanely popular series. We also get glimpses of the ‘omnipresent’ Radhika Apte. It features Anil enacting Lara Jean from To All The Boys I have Loved Before. There comes a moment when he takes a dig at himself too, by calling him ‘baal ki dukaan’ as Baloo and we can’t help but hold our aching tummy while laughing. The video also takes note of Vicky as a powerhouse of talent in Lust Stories.

Thank you, Netflix! There could be no better way to end our year.