Bewitched: American Horror Story Apocalypse's first look will send shivers down your spine

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to release in September and we all know that the season will be a crossover between older seasons of Coven and Murder House. On August 19, co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a picture from the sets. The image shows Sarah Paulson dressed a Cordelia and Lily Rabe as Misty. In the center is Stevie Nicks as herself.

Just a day later, there was another update from, Murphy. This time he shared an image consisting of more members of the cast from the third season. The picture includes Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga and Stevie Nicks.

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

At the show’s TCA panel in August, executive producer of Apocalypse, Alexis Martin Woodall said that the season’s title should be taken by its face value, reports Deadline. “The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” she was quoted as saying.

"It's a season unlike anything we've done because there's a big hook to it," Murphy told media outlets. "There's a huge thing that happens in episode five."

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to launch on September 12. Though the promotional content for the show is quite misleading, reports ET Online, the upcoming season showed images that show elements of an impending apocalypse.