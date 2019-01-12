image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

BFF Amrita Arora Ladak spill beans on what pisses Kareena Kapoor Khan the most

Entertainment

BFF Amrita Arora Ladak spill beans on what pisses Kareena Kapoor Khan the most

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 12 2019, 4.01 pm
back
Amrita Arora LadakBollywoodEntertainmentKareena Kapoor KhanRadio ShowWhat Women Want
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Alia Bhatt back to looking chic at the airport, redeems herself from the disastrous pyjama

Saif Ali Khan and his snowball Taimur, enjoy amidst the Swiss snow!

NickYanka, Disha Patani, Kajol, Kareena: Exotic vacations Bollywood celebs are soaked in