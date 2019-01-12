BFF Amrita Arora Ladak spill beans on what pisses Kareena Kapoor Khan the most

We have heard this term a lot in the world of showbiz that two women cannot be best friends, but that's not right at all. In fact, two Bollywood babes can be the closest of friends and to prove the same we have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak who have been BFF since ages. Be it getting papped outside the gym, partying together and doing all girly things, the two are always glued to each other. Well, almost! Recently, Amrita graced the couch of Kareena’s debut radio show, Ishq 104.8 FM titled What Women Want where the two discussed a lot about their friendship.

Right from discussing Bebo's favourite food to even spilling beans on her fave movie which is - The Bridges of Madison County, the conversation between the ladies was hit. But during the course of their talk, we loved it when Amrita revealed what makes Kareena Kapoor Khan peeve the most. Well, Bebo who happens to be a foodie hates it if someone takes a bite from her plate. Amrita confessed that Kareena is literally possessive about her food and there's no chance of someone tasting a little from her plate. The Veere Di Wedding actress laughed hard and greed with what Amrita said. Here take a look:

View this post on Instagram 💥💥 A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Sep 25, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

Twinning in white, both the girls looked alluring and got us hooked for 11 minutes as we liked every bit of their talk. More power to women! Stay tuned to in.com for more gossip from the showbiz.