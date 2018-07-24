Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon fans, here’s some good news for you’ll

Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the TV series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has gained a lot of popularity. But fans of Saumya were quite upset since the past few days because there have been reports that the actress is all set to say goodbye to the show. But there’s no need to be sad as the actress is not quitting the TV show.

Hey thanks for the concern, I had a liver infection so was on a leave for a week, have been shooting in Naigaon for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain😊 since 3 days. — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) July 23, 2018

It has been cleared that she was on a break from the show as she was not well. Saumya took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. The actress has revealed that she had a liver infection, but she is back on the sets.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved shows on television. The show which is inspired by Shrimaan Shrimati has been tickling the funny bones of the audiences since 2015. The show first became a hot topic of discussion a couple of years ago when Shilpa Shinde quit the show. She played the role of Angoori Bhabhi and her character was loved by everyone. But later Shubhangi Atre Poorey replaced her. Last year, there were reports that Shubhangi is planning to say goodbye to the show. But the reports turned out to be untrue.