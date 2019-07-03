Abhishek Singh July 03 2019, 5.01 pm July 03 2019, 5.01 pm

In a shocking turn of events, the Amboli police arrested actor Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dassani on Wednesday. Himalaya Dassani’s name cropped up for his alleged involvement in a gambling racket. According to the latest development Dassani, who is into construction business, was granted bail by the police. The cops arrested him from his residence and took him to the local court where he was granted bail.

Speaking with in.com Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of Amboli Police station confirmed the news and threw some light on the case. “Yes, the news is correct. We arrested Mr Dassani for his alleged involvement in the gambling case. But he is out on bail and the investigation is currently on.”

Reportedly, the whole matter came to light after the police raided a high rise building situated behind Infinity mall in Andheri last month. On investigation, Himalaya’s name popped up and accordingly on Wednesday, he was arrested. During the investigation, the police arrested more than 15 people last month.

We also tried to contact Himalaya’s son actor Abhimanyu Dassani but he stayed unavailable for comment. Bhagyashree too was not reachable.