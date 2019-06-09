Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 1.40 pm June 09 2019, 1.40 pm

Eid is always special for Salman Khan. The festive season has always been in favour of Bhai, except last year as Race 3 didn’t fare well at the box office. However, this year, he is back on track. One of the most awaited films of this year, Salman Khan starrer Bharat released this Eid and broke many box office records on its opening day. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore on its fourth day.

Teaming up for their third venture together, after Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Bharat, the Ali Abbas Zafar film had a record opening on day 1 as the film collected Rs 41.50 crore, the highest ever for a Salman Khan film. The same trend was seen on the second day as well as Bharat made Rs 30 crore followed by Rs 21 crore on day 3, as reported by the Box Office India. On day 4, the film minted approximately Rs 25 crore taking the total collection to Rs 118 crore.

With Bharat, Salman not only shattered many records, he also broke his own records. While Race 3 made Rs 29.17 crore on day 1, Sultan and Tubelight had managed to mint Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 21.15 crore respectively. The actor even took to Twitter and thanked all the fans for showering Bharat with positivity and love and giving him the biggest opening of his career.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

While numbers are favouring Bharat but trade analyst Akshaye Rathi is disappointed with Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s jodi. “The film as expected has done really good but personally if you ask me, I am disappointed. Ali and Salman are coming after Sultan and Tiger Zinda, they could have done good better as they both have set the benchmark high and the film could have easily made Rs 100 crore in the first 3 days. For any film, the opening collection depends on the star which Salman has done, now post Monday, it will be a test for Ali Abbas Zafar and the writers as people go to watch the film in theaters on weekdays looking at the content.”