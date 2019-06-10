Abhishek Singh June 10 2019, 8.20 pm June 10 2019, 8.20 pm

Eid in India isn’t complete without biryani and a Salman Khan film. On June 5, the wait for one of the most awaited films of the year was finally over as Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat hit the screen and broke many box office records. After Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat was Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s third professional collaboration and just like the other two films, this too sailed well. Bharat gave Salman Khan the biggest opening of his career and the actor had an epic reaction to it which director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed.

On the first day, Bharat made 41.75 crores approximately, followed by 30 crores on day 2 and 21.25 crores on day 3 and on day 4. The film entered the 100-crore-club. With this feat, this became the 15th film by the actor to mint a 100 crores. We got in touch with the captain of the ship Ali himself to talk about the film’s success. He narrated how overwhelmed he was with Salman’s reaction on film’s good response. “Normally Salman doesn’t give a damn about numbers but this time it was different. Bharat is not a typical Salman Khan film where we see him doing the action. The film’s subject and the story were close to him and I guess people too connected with it and loved it. When I met him after the film’s release, he got up from his place and gave me a good hug and I could feel that he is very happy with the response.”

The Salman Khan - Ali Abbas Zafar formula has become one of the most successful pairs in recent time and when asked Ali about the pressure post-Bharat’s good response, the director stated that he can already feel it. “Before the film’s release, we all were tensed. We kept wondering how people will respond to it but eventually, it turned out well and I am hoping good response on Monday as well. Now, with my future film with Salman, the expectations will be high considering Bharat got such a good response. ”

The actor, who normally isn’t very vocal about the success or failure of his film, couldn’t contain his excitement and took to Twitter to write about the record-breaking collection of Bharat.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019