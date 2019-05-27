Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Abhishek Singh May 27 2019, 5.37 pm May 27 2019, 5.37 pm

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the next big Bollywood release. The film’s first look and the songs were well received by the audiences and fans eagerly await for Salman’s next Eid release. With just days from the film’s release, the actors are going places to promote their film. In one such event, Katrina’s reel life hero Salman Khan came to his heroine’s rescue and the act from the Dabangg star will win your heart.

According to a source present at the event, Katrina’s team was running late and Salman Khan was quick to bail Katrina out of the problem. “In a day, there are back-to-back, many interviews happening including print and video. Recently, there was a change in the interview schedule and since Katrina's team was running late, the actor was stuck as she needed a touch-up before the video shoot. When Salman got to know about Katrina’s problem, he was quick to respond and was more than happy to share his makeup man with the actor” revealed the source.

Time and again, Salman has gone lengths for his near and dear ones. But when it comes to Katrina, we all know there's no second thought. We tried connecting with Salman’s go to man Raju for more details on the episode but our efforts went unanswered.

Apart from starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover in the lead.