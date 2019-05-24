Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the Kapil Sharma show

Abhishek Singh May 24 2019, 3.24 pm May 24 2019, 3.24 pm

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead is set to hit the screen in a couple of weeks. The film’s trailer and the songs have been well received by the audiences and the star-cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. While Salman and Katrina are the main face of the film and are seen at all promotional outings, Sunil Grover, who plays a pivotal role was also seen at some events. But Sunil recently ditched Salman and Katrina when the duo visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and the reason will probably not surprise you.

Salman and the team kick-started the promotions by visiting Star Sports studio and spoke to Bruce Lee for an episode on IPL 2019. While Salman and Katrina were good enough for it, Salman took Sunil along with him to be on the show as he is one of the most popular names on the small screen. Another big stop for all the Bollywood stars to promote their films is The Kapil Sharma Show. But did Sunil make it to Kapil's show? We all know the history they share and if sources are to be believed, Salman Khan left it on Sunil Grover whether he wants to come on the show or not.

View this post on Instagram Bharat aur Kumud @katrinakaif @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 23, 2019 at 2:34am PDT

“Sunil would not have said no to Salman but he (Salman) wanted Sunil to make a decision. Sunil didn’t want to be on the show and he clearly said no to Salman and the actor was ok with his decision,” said a source close to Salman.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma made for one of the deadliest combinations on the small screen and the two together broke the TRP charts of the show. But Kapil and Sunil had a fallout and the latter opted out of the show and eventually, the show had to be shut down.

Though the two have always maintained that things are okay between them, the case seems to be otherwise.