Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for himself

Abhishek Singh May 21 2019, 9.51 pm May 21 2019, 9.51 pm

One of the most awaited films of this years, director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is all set to hit the screen this Eid. The film's first look garnered good response from the audiences and the actors have kick-started the film’s promotions as the film is just days away from release on June 5. While Salman Khan has been ruling the box office with his big hits, the actor hasn’t won a National Award for any performances yet and looks like the actor doesn’t give a damn about it. However, he hopes his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif will win it for the film.

During one of the promotional interviews of Bharat, when Salman Khan was made aware of the same, he replied, "I don't want a National Award or any other award. I just want rewards. I get my National Award when people go to the theatres to watch my films. There's no reward bigger than the entire nation watching my film."

Last week, during the film’s promotions, the star cast of the film including Salman, Katrina, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producers Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri were present under one roof. Salman started praising Katrina Kaif and revealed that his leading lady has really worked hard in the film and that Katrina will go on to win National Award for her role in the film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an official remake of a Korean film: An Ode to my Father. The film, apart from starring Salman and Katrina in the lead, also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover.