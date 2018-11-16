Bharat: When Salman Khan came to Katrina Kaif’s rescue in real life

Salman Khan's Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The audiences are quite excited to see Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan in their third venture together. The makers of the film, after the initial hiccups, are back on track shooting of the film has resumed. Just like his on-screen avatar, Salman Khan has come to his reel life heroine Katrina’s rescue in real life.

If sources are to be believed, the fourth schedule of the film is currently being shot in Ludhiana, Punjab. This is going to be one of the lengthiest schedules. Given the packed schedule, the film’s leading lady was all set to give her traditional Christmas celebration in London a miss. However, according to sources, when Salman was made aware of Kat’s dilemma, he came to her rescue and tweaked the schedule of the film so that she could celebrate the festival with her family.

View this post on Instagram @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @katrinakaif @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @atulreellife A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 14, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

Now that’s Salman Khan for you. He can come to your help anytime, any day and when it's Katrina Kaif, there’s no doubt he’ll be there for her.

Talking about the film, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial venture also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2019.