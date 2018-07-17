Bhasoodi song: Hina Khan sways like a stunner in this strictly average number

She made her way into the tellyland as a saanskari bahu on a hit TV drama serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also made her fans go gaga over her when she flashed a different side of her personality on reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. And now, the lady is back in a Punjabi track and trust us it’s only her who is the saving grace of the average number.

Yep! Hina’s music video Bhasoodi is out. The song is sung by Sonu Thukral who has been part of many stage shows with singers like Mika Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sonu Nigam and others. The video is one of the first projects that Hina bagged after her controversial stint on Bigg Boss 11.

Let’s be frank here, Hina has got all the sass and it reflects clearly in this song. She has also danced rather well. Known to be quite a fashion icon too, the TV diva looks tempting in the bright fuchsia outfits she is seen wearing throughout. Coming to the song, hands down it’s disappointing and not at all catchy enough. Full marks to Hina Khan here, but sorry the song is not at all impressive. We would love to see the song on a mute mode, as we just mesmerized with Hina.

On the professional side, Hina will be seen next as the new age Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kii 2, according to some reports. It is a far cry from her image of a righteous and loving bahu. We are very keen to see how Hina steps into Urvashi Dholakia’s shoes.