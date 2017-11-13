Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla’s sexy dance video goes viral

Benafsha Soonawalla is finally showing her true self in Bigg Boss 11 and how. Despite going dull for the longest time, we believed in the latent fire inside her. And now, at last, the girl has unleashed her flames on the show. The sheer fact that the search on Benafsha has increased considerably on the internet proves how excited her fans are.

And thanks to the internet, a video is going viral which shows the sexy Benafsha dancing her heart out on stage for a college event. This goes back to 2014 when Benafsha participated in Waves, the cultural festival of BITS Pilani, Goa campus. She even won the prestigious Miss Waves owing to this sexy fusion which included peppy tracks like Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor and My Name is Lakhan.

Her energetic performance makes one thing clear that the diva who was quiet for a while, is now going to rule. Now, Sapna Chaudhary has a competition in the house! Oh damn! This is going to be so entertaining!

Despite Salman Khan slamming Benafsha for her last week’s behaviour, she is safe this week. Benafsha is close to Priyank Sharma in the house. But people who are speculating a romantic story around it might be surprised to know that the girl already has a boyfriend, Varun Sood.

We missed the grooving 21-year-old hot and fearless Benafsha on Bigg Boss 11. Will we see her showing her moves to the morning alarm songs played in the Bigg Boss house?