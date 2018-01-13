Bigg Boss 11: Dictator Vikas Gupta incites Hina Khan to give up

Popular reality TV show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan began with 18 people including celebrities and non-celebrity contestants. After numerous fights and difficult tasks, the four contestants who survived till the end are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. With the finale just a day away, Dictator Vikas Gupta played his masterstroke and provoked Hina to press the buzzer and win the prize money.

Vikas City mein ho raha hai dher saara hungama! Kya dictator @lostboy54 jeet payenge ye task? Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to find out. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/iJbgKM7XC4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018

As the last task of Bigg Boss 11 comes to a close on Saturday, Vikas Gupta decided to attack Hina's personal belongings with hopes that she would opt out of the task. He asked Hina to empty her beloved coffee powder bottle, the one she had saved for her parents. Later, he blindfolded Hina and asked her to say good and bad things about her housemate Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa on the other hand was asked to pretend as if she's still a part of the task. To further goad Hina, Vikas got his own family picture and asked Hina to spoil it by repeatedly stamping on it. Hina lost her cool and lashed out at Vikas and said, "I cannot believe that you would stoop to such lows for a task."

Prize money ke liye ek doosre se bhid gaye @eyehinakhan aur @lostboy54. Aakhir kaun jeetega 'Vikas City' ka task? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/6Yu7HW6NSK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018

Shilpa Shinde was spared by Dictator Vikas Gupta owing to their relationship. He placed only a single order before her - to either jump into the swimming pool or press the buzzer. Hina blamed Vikas for such a low strategy while Vikas slammed Hina for stepping on his mom's photo. Hina broke into tears on the last day of the season even as Puneesh stood by Hina's side and offered her his support.

Bigg Boss Season 11 finale will take place on Sunday, January 14 while Salman Khan will meet the contestants in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.