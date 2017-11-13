Bigg Boss 11 Episode 44 Preview: Are you ready for the nomination nightmares?

It’s another week in the house, and we are yet to overcome the previous drama. The double eviction twist in last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar left us to shell shocked when five contestants, including Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satapathy were nominated for the eviction. Though Mehajabi and Sabyasachi already got eliminated owing to the least number of votes that they received. Considering all these, there’s a high chance that we might witness more nominations tonight, on episode 44 of Bigg Boss season 11. One doesn’t need to think twice if we say that the upcoming nominations are going to be damn interesting.

In their usual tradition, the makers of the show decided to play psychologically with the current contestants. The contestants were divided into pairs and in order to save one another, they have to make sacrifices. The promo for the upcoming episode shows that Hiten Tejwani is asked to shred his family photo clicked during Diwali. Well, the drama doesn’t end here. He also needs to convince his partner to shave off his head.

Believe us, we along with the host Salman Khan are yet to go through an exciting and emotional journey during the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 11. So, brace yourselves and get ready to catch the episode 44. Till then stay glued to In.com for more latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.