Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan makes Vikas Gupta cry

Vikas Gupta is one of the most sensitive and emotional contestants in the Bigg Boss 11 house. In the upcoming episode, Hina Khan mocks Vikas Gupta for wearing a neatly ironed black shirt and basically just being well-dressed. Hina keeps asking him if he is going to meet a girl for marriage or if he is going for a job interview. Vikas ignores her initially but then loses his cool. He takes it quite personally and storms out as Hina is laughing at him. Priyank Sharma, who is sitting next to Hina, asks her to not continue with her act if it’s hurting him.

Hina being Hina, she lashes out at Priyank for taking Vikas’ side. Priyank tells her that he is just asking her to not rile him up without a reason. Hina tells Priyank that if he is taking Vikas’ side so much, he can leave her and go console his best friend. She also tells him that he is not her friend anymore. Priyank goes up to Vikas to calm him down who is changing in the washroom. Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi also find Hina’s comments unreasonable and insensitive. Luv also says that he quite liked what Vikas was wearing.

Vikas breaks down and cries about how he has felt ugly all his life and how demotivating it is when someone condescends you. Priyank hugs Vikas, trying to console him. Arshi and Luv also console Vikas. The contestant has already been emotionally low ever since Hiten Tejwani was evicted. The Big Boss 11 house never fails to entertain us.