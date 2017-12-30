Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde is the first finalist

Bhabiji is going nowhere as Shilpa Shinde is a confirmed finalist in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The TV actress is the new captain and that makes her invulnerable to the eviction process. With only 15 days left for the finale, Shilpa has emerged as a likely winner. Shilpa’s journey in the Bigg Boss house was a tumultuous one.

Ever since Shilpa entered the house, there was much hostility between Shilpa and Vikas as according to her, Vikas who was the creative head of the channel she did a show for (Bhabhiji ghar par hain) was responsible for removing her from the show. The Bhabhiji actress continued to taunt him and also formed an alliance with Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. She made Vikas cry and also compelled him a few times to escape from the house.

When Shilpa’s friend Sabyasachi Satpathy left the show, she was very sad. Vikas consoled her and then began the love-hate relationship between both of them.

Shilpa’s only ally Akash is no longer in good terms with her. Therefore, she is left alone, with no one to fend for herself.

Bigg Boss 11 finale is scheduled to be aired on January 15.