Bigg Boss 12: Former house Bad Boy Ajaz Khan dishes out some gyaan

Bigg Boss Season 12 is barely in its first week and the drama that’s unfolded in the house is unparalleled. After the showsha the participants of the house have managed to rake up, fans can sit back, buckle up and await a roller-coaster ride. By the looks of it, the performances are just getting started.

It’s just week one but a few inmates have successfully become way more popular than the others in the house. Anup Jalota walking into the house with his 28-year old girlfriend Jasleen Mathura was an instant jaw-dropping moment. Or even former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth riling others up on the first day itself. Saurabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra too are making their presence felt.

Every year Bigg Boss has its share BAD BOYS in the house and a few have been as aggressive as former BB contestant Ajaz Khan. The man was part of the show in Season 7 and has since stayed popular among fans. His one liners, “Badi badi baatein aur Vada Pav khaate” still lingers in our memory. Ajaz had a short but a memorable journey in the house but made headlines after he was found guilty of hitting another inmate Ali Quili Mirza and was shown the door.

So who better to dish out gyaan to the newbies than the man himself. We caught up with Ajaz Khan exclusively and got the Ek Number Manoos to pep talk the BAD BOYS of season 12, Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra. The two hot-headed gents who locked horns this last week .

While the popular names in the house are doing their bit to cement their sport in the house, unknown faces aren’t lagging behind either. It looks like the Khan Sisters, Somi and Saba from Jaipur have established their strength in the house and have grabbed eyeballs with their team effort. But it seems like they may have moving too fast, too soon and Ajaz warns against it.

While Anup Jalota revealed he is on the show with his girlfriend Jasleen Mathura, who is 36-years younger to him, it was shock laga laga moment. Even Ajaz couldn’t hide his amusement so he had this to say to the Bhajan samrat.

Well, it looks like the first week of the show has got the kind of start the producer were gunning for and fans can only look forward to more.Stay tuned to in.com for more goss in the Bigg Boss house.