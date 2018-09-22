Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan slams Sreesanth, pacer threatens to quit

Former Indian speedster Sreesanth is controversy’s favourite child, whether on the cricket pitch or in the Bigg Boss house, the Kerala born cricketer has already claimed the bad boy title. The show will complete week one on Saturday, which means host Salman Khan will be here to school the inmates. And promotions reveal Salman has noticed Sreesanth’s aggressiveness and is in no mood to entertain it.

The Weekend Ka Vaar promo presents Salman Khan absolutely miffed with Sreesanth’s behavior. Salman is seething with anger as he grills him about his comments on the ‘upbringing’ of his fellow housemates. Not one to take it lying down, Sree wants out. Expresses his desire to end his time in the house.

The former Indian speedster, who is known to have a short temper, questioned fellow housemate Somi's upbringing after she told him he should have attacked Shivashish at the BB press conference task. In response to her, Sree said he was not like her and his upbringing was different. All the other housemates agreed that the cricketer could have avoided making a personal remark.

Sree was into action mode since day two of the show when the Khan Sisters decided to take a stand against the unequal distribution of work in the Bigg Boss 12 house. They also challenged Sreesanth's groupism tactics that didn’t go down well with the former cricketer and he lost his cool and threatened to leave the Bigg Boss house. He even asked BB to open the main gate of the house and refused to wear his mic.

As if that was not enough, he got into a verbal fight with fellow housemate Shivashish Mishra on day four. He abused Shivashish for reasons best known to him and the situation has been ugly since.

Will Sreesanth leave the Bigg Boss Season 12 house? We guess we will have to watch the episode tonight to know it.